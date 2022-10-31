Exclusive

It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment

Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...

‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC

Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...

31 october 2022

Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana

Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...

24 october 2022

Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds

Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...

10 october 2022

What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse

A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...

03 october 2022

China and India control 60% of all gold jewelry market globally

Gold jewelry continues to appeal to different cultures throughout the world, with additional uses for the yellow metal, such as investment opportunities, flourishing in the face of adverse economic situations also remaining popular. Gold has many different uses around the world, each of which is very distinctive from the others.

China and India accounted for 60.53% of the world’s gold jewelry market in 2021 by tonnes of gold sold. In particular, with 675 tonnes sold, China led with a market share of 31.77%, while Indian consumers purchased 611 tonnes, representing 28.76%. Southeast Asia comprising Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia, cumulatively purchased 64 tonnes.

Other leading jewelry gold consumers include the United States (149 tonnes), Europe (68 tonnes), Turkey, and the UAE combined (68 tonnes). The rest of the world has the third largest share of 489 tonnes or 23.02%.

Elsewhere, a breakdown of gold demand by sector as of Q3 2022 indicates that jewelry ranks top at 67.17 mn ounces, followed by investment at 30.56 mn ounces, while bar demand ranks third at 30.52 mn ounces. Industry sits in the fourth spot at 11.7 mn ounce, while electronics caps the fifth position at 9.61 mn ounce.

 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

