China and India control 60% of all gold jewelry market globally

Gold jewelry continues to appeal to different cultures throughout the world, with additional uses for the yellow metal, such as investment opportunities, flourishing in the face of adverse economic situations also remaining popular. Gold has many different uses around the world, each of which is very distinctive from the others.

China and India accounted for 60.53% of the world’s gold jewelry market in 2021 by tonnes of gold sold. In particular, with 675 tonnes sold, China led with a market share of 31.77%, while Indian consumers purchased 611 tonnes, representing 28.76%. Southeast Asia comprising Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia, cumulatively purchased 64 tonnes.

Other leading jewelry gold consumers include the United States (149 tonnes), Europe (68 tonnes), Turkey, and the UAE combined (68 tonnes). The rest of the world has the third largest share of 489 tonnes or 23.02%.

Elsewhere, a breakdown of gold demand by sector as of Q3 2022 indicates that jewelry ranks top at 67.17 mn ounces, followed by investment at 30.56 mn ounces, while bar demand ranks third at 30.52 mn ounces. Industry sits in the fourth spot at 11.7 mn ounce, while electronics caps the fifth position at 9.61 mn ounce.

