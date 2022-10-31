Sibanye-Stillwater’s SA PGMs output dips on power cuts

Sibanye-Stillwater’s platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold (4E) production from its South Africa Platinum Group Metals (PGM) operations was affected by power curtailment imposed by the national power utility, Eskom during the third quarter coupled with a rise in copper cable theft.

It said production of 432,143 4Eoz (excluding third-party purchase of concentrate for the quarter was 14% lower compared to the same period in 2021, although production was 5% higher than for the second quarter of 2022.

"Severe load-shedding imposed by Eskom during September necessitated the curtailment of concentrator capacity across the South African PGM operations, impacting processed output and sales for the quarter," said company chief executive Neal Froneman.

Sibanye-Stillwater said underground mining was, however, less impacted by the load curtailment, resulting in underground ore containing about 33,000 4Eoz being stockpiled on the surface by the end of the quarter.

The company also maintained its full-year production guidance for its South African PGMs operations at between 1.75-million and 1.8-million 4Eoz.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





