Exclusive
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Lucara Q3 revenue, output drop
The revenue includes $46.5 million from the sale of 99,301 carats and $3.4 million from the sale of third-party goods on the Clara platform.
The diamond miner said it is still on track to achieve its revenue target of between $195 million and $225 million.
"Lucara remains on track for another solid year, with sales from our large, high-value diamonds continuing to achieve consistent, healthy polished prices under our committed supply agreement with HB, despite recent market softening,” said company chief executive Eira Thomas.
“Clara also continued to make good progress during the quarter, adding third-party supply from both producer trials and secondary market sources, to positive results. Importantly, third-party supply now accounts for more than 40% of sales on Clara.”
The diamond miner said it realised adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $13.8 million and net income for the quarter of $1.8 million.
Meanwhile, Lucara recovered 78,879 carats in the third quarter compared to 95,907 carats, a year earlier, achieving a recovered grade of 11.4 carats per hundred tonnes.
A total of six diamonds greater than 100 carats including one stone greater than 200 carats were recovered during the quarter, it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished