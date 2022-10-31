Lucara Q3 revenue, output drop

Today News

Lucara Diamond, which wholly owns the Karowe mine in Botswana, realised $49.9 million in revenues in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $72.7 million in the comparative quarter.

The revenue includes $46.5 million from the sale of 99,301 carats and $3.4 million from the sale of third-party goods on the Clara platform.

The diamond miner said it is still on track to achieve its revenue target of between $195 million and $225 million.

"Lucara remains on track for another solid year, with sales from our large, high-value diamonds continuing to achieve consistent, healthy polished prices under our committed supply agreement with HB, despite recent market softening,” said company chief executive Eira Thomas.

“Clara also continued to make good progress during the quarter, adding third-party supply from both producer trials and secondary market sources, to positive results. Importantly, third-party supply now accounts for more than 40% of sales on Clara.”

The diamond miner said it realised adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $13.8 million and net income for the quarter of $1.8 million.

Meanwhile, Lucara recovered 78,879 carats in the third quarter compared to 95,907 carats, a year earlier, achieving a recovered grade of 11.4 carats per hundred tonnes.

A total of six diamonds greater than 100 carats including one stone greater than 200 carats were recovered during the quarter, it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





