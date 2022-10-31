Tiffany jewellery pieces to highlight Jewels & Jadeite auction in Hong Kong

Image credit: Tiffany & Co

Jewellery pieces by Tiffany & Co, including those by renowned designer Jean Schlumberger, are among the highlights of Bonhams’ Jewels and Jadeite auction in Hong Kong on November 26, 2022.The private collection, belonging to a Canadian philanthropist, comprises 10 individual pieces, seven of which were designed by Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger, one of the 20th Century’s most gifted artists, began his career designing buttons and costume jewellery for designer Elsa Schiaparelli in Paris before moving to New York to set up his own salon.A highlight of the auction is Tiffany & Co’s “Soleste” ring in platinum and 18-karat rose gold adorned with a 10.56-carat round brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by fancy pink and round brilliant-cut diamonds. It has a pre-sale estimate of HK$3.2 mn to HK$6.3 mn.Leading the Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co collection is a handcrafted 18-karat gold diamond tulip necklace, designed with an articulated cascade of multi-textured gold tulips with distinctive buds. Interspersed among the tulips are delicate gold bows, scrolls of pave-set diamonds and diamond-set butterflies and dragonflies. The necklace is valued at HK$800,000 mn to HK$1.5 mn.