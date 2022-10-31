Exclusive
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of '2DOT4 Diamonds LLC', Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company.
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based 'Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading' has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years.
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa's Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties.
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year.
26 september 2022
Tiffany jewellery pieces to highlight Jewels & Jadeite auction in Hong Kong
Jewellery pieces by Tiffany & Co, including those by renowned designer Jean Schlumberger, are among the highlights of Bonhams’ Jewels and Jadeite auction in Hong Kong on November 26, 2022.
The private collection, belonging to a Canadian philanthropist, comprises 10 individual pieces, seven of which were designed by Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger, one of the 20th Century’s most gifted artists, began his career designing buttons and costume jewellery for designer Elsa Schiaparelli in Paris before moving to New York to set up his own salon.
A highlight of the auction is Tiffany & Co’s “Soleste” ring in platinum and 18-karat rose gold adorned with a 10.56-carat round brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by fancy pink and round brilliant-cut diamonds. It has a pre-sale estimate of HK$3.2 mn to HK$6.3 mn.
Leading the Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co collection is a handcrafted 18-karat gold diamond tulip necklace, designed with an articulated cascade of multi-textured gold tulips with distinctive buds. Interspersed among the tulips are delicate gold bows, scrolls of pave-set diamonds and diamond-set butterflies and dragonflies. The necklace is valued at HK$800,000 mn to HK$1.5 mn.
