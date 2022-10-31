Exclusive
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Osino receives 20-year mining licence for Namibia project
The mining licence is subject to the fulfilment of several customary conditions which include adherence to an agreed work programme, conclusion of environmental authorisation and the implementation of a 5% carried interest for local shareholders.
“Receipt of the mining licence is a major endorsement of the progress Osino has made with the advancement of the Twin Hills gold project and confirms the support of the Namibian government for the ongoing development of the project,” said chief executive Heye Daun.
Osino recently released a pre-feasibility study for Twin Hills based on 2.15 million ounces (oz) in reserves, outlining a 13- year open-pit mine life with an average annual gold production rate of 169 000 oz per annum at all-in sustaining costs of $930/oz in the 10 years of operation.
Meanwhile, Osino said it has commenced the project financing process and has appointed Terrafranca Capital Partners to progress the debt financing for the development of Twin Hills.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished