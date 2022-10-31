Debswana boosts diamond sales

Debswana, a 50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, recorded a 37.5% growth in rough diamond sales in the first nine months of 2022, statistics released by the Bank of Botswana showed Tuesday, driven by steady demand for jewellery.

Reuters reports, citing data released by the central bank, that Debswana's January-September sales grew to $3.578 billion from $2.602 billion a year earlier.

De Beers’ parent company, Anglo American, recently said that demand for rough diamonds remained steady during the third quarter of the year.

“While consumer demand for natural diamonds continues to be robust, a deterioration of global economic conditions, reduced consumer spending and continued Chinese Covid-19 lockdowns have the potential to impact demand for diamond jewellery,” it said.

Debswana accounts for the bulk of diamonds produced in the southern African country.

Botswana gets about 30% of its revenue and 70% of its foreign exchange earnings from diamonds.

Debswana’s rough output jumped by 4% to 6.6 million carats in the third quarter of the year, driven by the treatment of higher-grade ore at Orapa, partly offset by processing lower-grade ore at Jwaneng.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





