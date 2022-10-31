Newmont announces third quarter 2022 results

Today News

Newmont Corporation announced third quarter 2022 results.

The company produced 1.49 million attributable ounces of gold and 299.000 attributable gold equivalent ounces from co-products.

"Newmont delivered solid third quarter production of 1.5 million gold ounces as we build momentum for strong production in the fourth quarter. Newmont remains well-positioned to respond to the challenging market environment that our industry faces today. We continue to leverage our leadership and collective experience, as well as the strength of our global portfolio with the size and scale to build a resilient and sustainable future," said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







