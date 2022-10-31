AGC signs declaration of responsibility and sustainability principles with gold industry leaders

Artisanal Gold Council Executive Director Dr. Kevin Telmer signed a Declaration of Responsibility and Sustainability Principles along with other gold industry leaders at the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference in Lisbon on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

The declaration, announced at the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference in Lisbon, formally expresses a unified commitment by a breadth of actors in the gold industry, to operate a shared commitment to operating in a responsible and sustainable way based on a clear set of shared principles.

“It is an excellent development. It represents a unification of value and directions for a breadth of actors across the gold industry that has not previously existed,” said Dr. Telmer. “This is a wonderful and needed development because a unified industry can make more progress more quickly on important issues including for our constituency, the artisanal miners (see Principle 8). The Artisanal Gold Council is proud to have supported and signed the declaration.”

Along with AGC, the declaration was also signed by LBMA, World Gold Council (WGC), Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA), China Gold Association, Swiss Association of Precious Metals Producers and Traders, London Metal Exchange (LME), Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Indian Gold Policy Centre (IGPC), Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association (IBJA), Indian International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) and World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO), Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), and the Watch and Jewellery Initiative 2030.

The group has agreed on 10 key sustainability objectives, including commitments to responsible sourcing standards, respect for Human Rights, the advancement of the UN SDGs, and action and disclosures on climate change.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





