Zijn Platinum appoints former SA finance minister as deputy chair

Nkwe Platinum and South Africa Zijin Platinum, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Zijin Mining, have appointed former South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as a non-executive director and deputy chairperson of South Africa Zijin Platinum.

The appointment is with effect from October 14, according to Mining Weekly.

Mboweni is expected to provide guidance and expertise to South Africa Zijin Platinum's management relating to the business plans, strategies and objectives of the company.

"We are very proud to have Mboweni join our dynamic team. We welcome his wealth of industry experience and strategic leadership skills to the company. We look forward to his contribution in leading the next developmental phase of our group," South Africa Zijin Platinum managing director and chief executive Zhiyu Fan was quoted as saying.

Mboweni was Finance Minister from 2018 to 2021, after holding positions of Labour Minister and South African Reserve Bank governor.

South Africa Zijin Platinum was 2021 appointed as Nkwe's mining contractor for the Zijin Garatau platinum mine in Limpopo.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





