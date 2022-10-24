Exclusive
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
Yesterday
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Newfield recovers 1,180cts from Tongo
It said the diamonds were recovered from 504 diluted tonnes for a combined process grade at +1.2mm cut-off of 2.34 carats per tonne.
Of the diamonds recovered during the period under consideration, Newfield said the processing of level-1 fissure drive stopes totalled 811 carats, while that of surface bulk samples yielded 221 carats from Kundu kimberlite and 148 carats from Lando kimberlite mainly from the second pass of production.
The company said its underground production carats are expected to rise in the next quarter as the first and second level 1 mine stopes are drawn and processed.
Meanwhile, Newfield completed 317 metres during the September quarter bringing the total of underground development at the Tongo mine to 1,831 metres.
It said work focused on advancing the Kundu rock and reef drives to provide access to the second and third stope faces on the Kundu A ore body segment.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished