Newfield recovers 1,180cts from Tongo

Newfield Resources produced 1,180 carats from the processing of both underground and surface bulk samples at its Tongo mine in Sierra Leone during the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

It said the diamonds were recovered from 504 diluted tonnes for a combined process grade at +1.2mm cut-off of 2.34 carats per tonne.

Of the diamonds recovered during the period under consideration, Newfield said the processing of level-1 fissure drive stopes totalled 811 carats, while that of surface bulk samples yielded 221 carats from Kundu kimberlite and 148 carats from Lando kimberlite mainly from the second pass of production.

The company said its underground production carats are expected to rise in the next quarter as the first and second level 1 mine stopes are drawn and processed.

Meanwhile, Newfield completed 317 metres during the September quarter bringing the total of underground development at the Tongo mine to 1,831 metres.

It said work focused on advancing the Kundu rock and reef drives to provide access to the second and third stope faces on the Kundu A ore body segment.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





