Exclusive
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
Yesterday
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Global demand for natural diamond jewellery grows in H1 – De Beers
It said in its Diamond Insight Report 2022 that growth was estimated to be strongest at low double digits for the US and Japan, while India and the Gulf grew in single-digit figures.
“China was the only country to experience a decline in diamond demand, largely due to the impact of Covid-19-related lockdowns,” reads the report.
“A combination of above-trend nominal wage growth and a steady pace of employment growth contributed towards higher consumer demand for natural diamonds in the US in the first half of 2022”.
“However, the [persistently] high rate of inflation and the global economic challenges exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict dented consumer confidence in the second quarter and diamond demand subsequently started to soften at the end of the quarter, although it remained positive overall for the half-year.”
China is estimated to have experienced a mid-single-digit year-on-year decline during the first half of 2022.
This was caused by depressed consumer demand in the second quarter as a result of Covid-19 lockdowns in a number of major cities and slowing macroeconomic fundamentals.
Global demand for natural diamond jewellery rose by an estimated 27% in 2021 to reach an all-time high of $87 billion from $68 billion in 2020.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished