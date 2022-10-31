Exclusive
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Karo Mining to raise $50m to develop Zim platinum project
Proceeds from the bond will be applied to part fund the Karo platinum project in Zimbabwe, which has a total capital cost for Phase 1 of $ 391 million.
The capital raise forms part of a broader capital strategy by Tharisa to develop the Karo platinum project on time and within budget.
The project is scheduled to begin production, with the first ore milled, in July 2024.
Tharisa said a local earthworks contractor was appointed and is expected to start onsite activities in December 2022, marking the beginning of the Karo construction phase.
“Zimbabwe has indicated it is open for business and through our interactions with all levels of government, it is clear there is a strong commitment to support Tharisa as we develop the Karo platinum project into a fully producing PGM mine,” said Tharisa chief executive Phoevos Pouroulis.
Tharisa is a 70% shareholder in Karo Mining, a company incorporated in Cyprus, which in turn indirectly owns 85% of the Karo project, with the Zimbabwean government holding the remaining 15%, on a free carry basis.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished