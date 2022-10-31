Karo Mining to raise $50m to develop Zim platinum project

Today News

Tharisa, the platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome co-producer, says its subsidiary Karo Mining has opened a fixed income note offer to raise $50 million to be listed by way of introduction on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

Proceeds from the bond will be applied to part fund the Karo platinum project in Zimbabwe, which has a total capital cost for Phase 1 of $ 391 million.

The capital raise forms part of a broader capital strategy by Tharisa to develop the Karo platinum project on time and within budget.

The project is scheduled to begin production, with the first ore milled, in July 2024.

Tharisa said a local earthworks contractor was appointed and is expected to start onsite activities in December 2022, marking the beginning of the Karo construction phase.

“Zimbabwe has indicated it is open for business and through our interactions with all levels of government, it is clear there is a strong commitment to support Tharisa as we develop the Karo platinum project into a fully producing PGM mine,” said Tharisa chief executive Phoevos Pouroulis.

Tharisa is a 70% shareholder in Karo Mining, a company incorporated in Cyprus, which in turn indirectly owns 85% of the Karo project, with the Zimbabwean government holding the remaining 15%, on a free carry basis.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





