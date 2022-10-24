Scientists determine the composition of rock fragments in the Popigai crater in Yakutia

Today News

Scientists of the V.S.Sobolev Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences have clarified the chemical composition of rocks of the Popigai crater in Yakutia - the largest deposit of impact diamonds (lonsdailites) formed under the influence of a space strike, the "Science in Siberia" reports.

The Popigai crater, which has an inner diameter of about 90 km, was formed about 35 million years ago when a large cosmic body fell to Earth. In 1971, so-called impact diamonds were discovered in the crater, formed under the influence of a cosmic impact.

It is noted that, although the study of the materials of the Popigai crater has been going on for more than 50 years, a comprehensive survey of the detrital rock (zyuvites) has not been conducted.

"The enrichment of zuvites with osmium and iridium is the only reliable sign of impurities of meteoritic matter," says Elena Agasheva, senior researcher at the Laboratory of Lithospheric Mantle and Diamond Deposits of the V.S. Sobolev Institute of Geology and Mineralogy.

Knowing the detailed structure of impact diamonds, it is much easier to determine their use in problems of mechanics and specific structures, the publication says.

Impact diamonds are a unique nanostructured natural material capable of radically changing the situation with the extraction of shale hydrocarbons, as well as in other industries, due to their abrasive properties, wear resistance, higher than the best grades of natural technical and synthetic diamonds.

In 2014, Siberian scientists developed a heavy-duty material based on impact diamonds that can be used to make cutting tools, ruling pencils, cutters for processing hard alloys, as well as inserts into crowns for ultra-deep and super-complex drilling. Tests have shown that the material is 20-53 times superior to similar synthetic diamonds, Interfax news agency notes.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







