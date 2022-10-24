Exclusive
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
Yesterday
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Scientists determine the composition of rock fragments in the Popigai crater in Yakutia
The Popigai crater, which has an inner diameter of about 90 km, was formed about 35 million years ago when a large cosmic body fell to Earth. In 1971, so-called impact diamonds were discovered in the crater, formed under the influence of a cosmic impact.
It is noted that, although the study of the materials of the Popigai crater has been going on for more than 50 years, a comprehensive survey of the detrital rock (zyuvites) has not been conducted.
"The enrichment of zuvites with osmium and iridium is the only reliable sign of impurities of meteoritic matter," says Elena Agasheva, senior researcher at the Laboratory of Lithospheric Mantle and Diamond Deposits of the V.S. Sobolev Institute of Geology and Mineralogy.
Knowing the detailed structure of impact diamonds, it is much easier to determine their use in problems of mechanics and specific structures, the publication says.
Impact diamonds are a unique nanostructured natural material capable of radically changing the situation with the extraction of shale hydrocarbons, as well as in other industries, due to their abrasive properties, wear resistance, higher than the best grades of natural technical and synthetic diamonds.
In 2014, Siberian scientists developed a heavy-duty material based on impact diamonds that can be used to make cutting tools, ruling pencils, cutters for processing hard alloys, as well as inserts into crowns for ultra-deep and super-complex drilling. Tests have shown that the material is 20-53 times superior to similar synthetic diamonds, Interfax news agency notes.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished