Exclusive

‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC

Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...

Yesterday

Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana

Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...

24 october 2022

Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds

Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...

10 october 2022

What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse

A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...

03 october 2022

“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council

Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...

26 september 2022

SUNLIGHT opens flagship in the legendary place of Old Arbat

Today
News
Jewelry chain No. 1 SUNLIGHT revives jewelry traditions by opening the doors of its flagship store in Old Arbat on the site of the elite boutique "Gems", known for having a separate entrance and a secret VIP room for the "Soviet nobility".
SUNLIGHT decided to keep the concept of the elite hall. For this purpose, a separate hall was equipped, which houses the largest collection of rare precious stones "Diamonds of Yakutia" worth up to 1.5 million rubles. Exclusive jewelry made of 950 platinum with hand-fixed diamonds in the price range from 25,000 to 1.2 million rubles are also presented in this hall.
The flagship SUNLIGHT boutique presents more than 12,000 products on an area of 324 square meters. The store offers the widest range of products with diamonds and precious stones in the entire network.
The company invested more than 65 million rubles in the opening of a new point.

Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished


Print version