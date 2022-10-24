SUNLIGHT opens flagship in the legendary place of Old Arbat

Jewelry chain No. 1 SUNLIGHT revives jewelry traditions by opening the doors of its flagship store in Old Arbat on the site of the elite boutique "Gems", known for having a separate entrance and a secret VIP room for the "Soviet nobility".

SUNLIGHT decided to keep the concept of the elite hall. For this purpose, a separate hall was equipped, which houses the largest collection of rare precious stones "Diamonds of Yakutia" worth up to 1.5 million rubles. Exclusive jewelry made of 950 platinum with hand-fixed diamonds in the price range from 25,000 to 1.2 million rubles are also presented in this hall.

The flagship SUNLIGHT boutique presents more than 12,000 products on an area of 324 square meters. The store offers the widest range of products with diamonds and precious stones in the entire network.

The company invested more than 65 million rubles in the opening of a new point.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





