‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Barrick Gold secures future of DRC mine with exploration success
Company president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the 13-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) mine still had an enormous upside.
He said the mine was set to maintain its business plan for at least another 10 years following as its exploration prospect pipeline continues to expand.
“Kibali’s underground operations are being further extended by two years through the addition of the 11,000 Lode to the mine plan,” said Barrick.
“This lode continues to deliver promising results, unlocking additional value, and remains open down plunge. Drilling is also underway at the Mengu Hill, Agbarabo, Rhino, Zambula and Makoro targets which are showing potential as additional underground and open pit satellites.”
The mine improved delivery for the third consecutive quarter from underground operations, with about 155 000 ounces mined in the third quarter of 2022 compared to almost 152 000 ounces in the second quarter of the year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished