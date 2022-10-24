Barrick Gold secures future of DRC mine with exploration success

Barrick Gold says the ability of the Kibali mine, Africa’s largest gold mine to replace its reserves beyond depletion will secure its position as one of the company’s tier-one assets well into the future.

Company president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the 13-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) mine still had an enormous upside.

He said the mine was set to maintain its business plan for at least another 10 years following as its exploration prospect pipeline continues to expand.

“Kibali’s underground operations are being further extended by two years through the addition of the 11,000 Lode to the mine plan,” said Barrick.

“This lode continues to deliver promising results, unlocking additional value, and remains open down plunge. Drilling is also underway at the Mengu Hill, Agbarabo, Rhino, Zambula and Makoro targets which are showing potential as additional underground and open pit satellites.”

The mine improved delivery for the third consecutive quarter from underground operations, with about 155 000 ounces mined in the third quarter of 2022 compared to almost 152 000 ounces in the second quarter of the year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





