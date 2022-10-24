Mountain Province Diamonds announces 3Q 2022 production and sales results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has announced production and sales results for the third quarter ended September 30, from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine.

According to the company, 1,451,455 carats recovered, 7% lower than Q3 2021, and a 15% increase relative to Q2 2022 (Q3 2021: 1,562,105 carats recovered, Q2 2022: 1,260,899 carats recovered).

Average grade of 1.78 carats per tonne, a 5% decrease relative to Q3 2021, and 6% higher than to Q2 2022 (Q3 2021: 1.88 carats per tonne, Q2 2022: 1.68 carats per tonne).

Total proceeds of CAD 111M representing the highest quarterly revenue in the Company's history, and a 9% increase relative to that achieved in Q2 2022.

The Company sold 805,227 carats in Q3 2022, a 37% increase relative to Q2 2022.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





