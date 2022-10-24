Exclusive
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
Today
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Mountain Province Diamonds announces 3Q 2022 production and sales results
According to the company, 1,451,455 carats recovered, 7% lower than Q3 2021, and a 15% increase relative to Q2 2022 (Q3 2021: 1,562,105 carats recovered, Q2 2022: 1,260,899 carats recovered).
Average grade of 1.78 carats per tonne, a 5% decrease relative to Q3 2021, and 6% higher than to Q2 2022 (Q3 2021: 1.88 carats per tonne, Q2 2022: 1.68 carats per tonne).
Total proceeds of CAD 111M representing the highest quarterly revenue in the Company's history, and a 9% increase relative to that achieved in Q2 2022.
The Company sold 805,227 carats in Q3 2022, a 37% increase relative to Q2 2022.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished