Hong Kong’s jewellery export dips 17.6% in September

Hong Kong’s government data revealed that exports of jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ wares were down 23.1 per cent year on year to HK$18.24 bn which is around $2.32 bn during September 2022.

The monthly comparison also showed jewellery shipments dipped 17.6 per cent from HK$22.14 billion which is around $2.82 bn registered in August 2022.

Total exports from Hong Kong during September dropped 9.1 per cent, the jewellery segment included, amid supply chain disruptions and continued volatilities in global markets.

The government attributes the decrease in exports as well as the value of merchandise exports falling sharply from year-ago figures, to a deteriorating external environment and continued disruptions to cross-boundary land transportation.

Also, the government said that while the shipments to mainland China, the US and the European Union slid further, those to other major Asian markets recorded mixed performances.

As per the Hong Kong government, elevated inflation in major advanced economies and more aggressive monetary policy tightening in response, continue to dampen global demand resulting in exports being under immense pressure.



