‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
Today
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Hong Kong’s jewellery export dips 17.6% in September
The monthly comparison also showed jewellery shipments dipped 17.6 per cent from HK$22.14 billion which is around $2.82 bn registered in August 2022.
Total exports from Hong Kong during September dropped 9.1 per cent, the jewellery segment included, amid supply chain disruptions and continued volatilities in global markets.
The government attributes the decrease in exports as well as the value of merchandise exports falling sharply from year-ago figures, to a deteriorating external environment and continued disruptions to cross-boundary land transportation.
Also, the government said that while the shipments to mainland China, the US and the European Union slid further, those to other major Asian markets recorded mixed performances.
As per the Hong Kong government, elevated inflation in major advanced economies and more aggressive monetary policy tightening in response, continue to dampen global demand resulting in exports being under immense pressure.
