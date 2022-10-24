De Beers boosts Q3 output, maintains production guidance

De Beers’ rough diamond production rose 4% to 9.6 million carats, mainly due to the treatment of higher grade ore at both Orapa in Botswana and South Africa as well as continued strong performance in Namibia, according to its parent company, Anglo American.

It said production in Botswana jumped by 4% to 6.6 million carats, driven by the treatment of higher-grade ore at Orapa, partly offset by processing lower-grade ore at Jwaneng.

Namibia production continued to rise on strong performance from the new Benguela Gem vessel, registering a 33% growth to 500 000 carats.

De Beers’ diamond output in South Africa also grew by 5% to 1.7 million carats, driven by the treatment of higher-grade ore and the benefit of plant upgrades.

However, the group’s production in Canada decreased by 7% to 700 000 due to the treatment of lower-grade ore and the impact of tight labour markets.

Anglo said De Beers’ production guidance for 2022 remained unchanged at between 32 million and 34 million carats.

Meanwhile, the group said demand for rough diamonds remained steady, with rough diamond sales totalling 9.1 million carats compared to 7.8 million carats from two sights, a year earlier and 9.4 million carats from three sights in the second quarter of 2022.

“While consumer demand for natural diamonds continues to be robust, a deterioration of global economic conditions, reduced consumer spending and continued Chinese Covid-19 lockdowns have the potential to impact demand for diamond jewellery,” said Anglo.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



