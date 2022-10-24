Exclusive
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
De Beers boosts Q3 output, maintains production guidance
It said production in Botswana jumped by 4% to 6.6 million carats, driven by the treatment of higher-grade ore at Orapa, partly offset by processing lower-grade ore at Jwaneng.
Namibia production continued to rise on strong performance from the new Benguela Gem vessel, registering a 33% growth to 500 000 carats.
De Beers’ diamond output in South Africa also grew by 5% to 1.7 million carats, driven by the treatment of higher-grade ore and the benefit of plant upgrades.
However, the group’s production in Canada decreased by 7% to 700 000 due to the treatment of lower-grade ore and the impact of tight labour markets.
Anglo said De Beers’ production guidance for 2022 remained unchanged at between 32 million and 34 million carats.
Meanwhile, the group said demand for rough diamonds remained steady, with rough diamond sales totalling 9.1 million carats compared to 7.8 million carats from two sights, a year earlier and 9.4 million carats from three sights in the second quarter of 2022.
“While consumer demand for natural diamonds continues to be robust, a deterioration of global economic conditions, reduced consumer spending and continued Chinese Covid-19 lockdowns have the potential to impact demand for diamond jewellery,” said Anglo.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished