Diamcor more than doubles Q2 revenue

Diamcor generated gross revenues of about $3 million from its operations in the interim period ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1,4 million for the same period in the previous year.

The company is still conducting trial mining exercises at its Krone-Endora at Venetia project in South Africa.

It said although the increase in gross revenues was enhanced by the sale of a gem quality 59.35-carat special diamond during the interim period, the overall average dollar per carat achieved on all rough diamonds sold by the company during the period continued to be above the worldwide average.

The company tendered and sold 3,776.33 carats of rough diamonds, generating revenue of $2,1 million, resulting in an average price of $556.08 per carat.

Meanwhile, Diamcor said it recorded a net income of just above $1 million for the interim period compared to a loss of $525,876, a year earlier, resulting in a nil per share gain.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





