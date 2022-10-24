Exclusive
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Diamcor rakes in $2.1mln from Q2 rough diamond sales
It registered a net income of just above $1 million for the fiscal second quarter as compared to a net loss of $918,953 in the previous interim period ended June 30, 2022.
Diamcor said its focus during the period continued to be on managing costs and remaining supply chain delays, the optimization of operational hours to minimize the effects of national load-shedding in South Africa by the state-run national power supplier Eskom, and continued refinements to processing plants and equipment aimed at sustaining increased processing volumes for the long-term,” said Diamcor's chief executive Dean Taylor.
“We are very pleased with the continued quarterly growth achieved again for the period ending September 30, 2022, and remain optimistic given the recent announcement of the delivery of 5,833 carats for the first tender and sale of this quarter.”
The miner acquired the Krone-Endora at Venetia project from De Beers Consolidated Mines in 2011, consisting of the prospecting rights over the farms Krone 104 and Endora 66, which represent a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares directly adjacent to the Venetia Diamond Mine in South Africa.
Diamcor was later granted a Mining Right for the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project, encompassing 657.71 hectares of the project’s total area of 5,888 hectares.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished