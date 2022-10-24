Exclusive
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Lucapa boosts Q3 Lulo output as Mothae dips
It said among the recoveries during the period were 270 carats recovered through the retreatment of tailings stockpiles through the X-ray transmissive (XRT) technology.
Lulo also recovered 156 specials during the quarter, the largest of which was the 170-carat fancy-coloured Lulo Rose.
Four other white Type IIa diamonds were also recovered during the quarter - weighing 160 carats, 131 carats, 113 carats and 101 carats.
Lucapa said 13,747 carats from Lulo were sold during the quarter generating $20.6 million at $1,499/ carat.
Meanwhile, the company’s 70%-owned Mothae mine in Lesotho recovered 7,596 carats during the quarter, a 21% drop compared to 9,567 carats produced, a year earlier.
Mothae also sold 6,527 carats during the quarter for rough revenues of $4.9 million, with an average price of $751 per carat.
Although the diamonds sold during the quarter were 17% less compared to 7,886 carats during the third quarter of 2021, Mothae’s revenue grew 11% from the previous year’s $6.4 million.
“Looking at the market, the usual seasonal softness this time of year has been amplified by the global financial backdrop, with the volatility impacting demand and pricing for diamonds,” said company managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“Conversely, the strengthening of the US dollar has provided a partial offset to the lower prices. In the short-term, the relaxing of China’s zero-COVID policy should see market conditions improve and in the medium- to long-term, we continue to believe in the industry fundamentals in a diminishing supply environment.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished