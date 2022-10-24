Exclusive
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
De Beers Forevermark launches its first exclusive boutique in Bihar
“It is a proud moment for us to launch our first Boutique in Patna, the capital city of Bihar. Our new store is a true reflection of De Beers Forevermark - the different layers of our heritage within a modern design, it is a celebration of our beautiful diamond jewellery designs. As we begin the festive season it is an auspicious time for us to launch.” States Amit Pratihari, Vice President, De Beers Forevermark.
“We feel extremely honoured and proud to open the first boutique in the state offering exclusive De Beers Forevermark collections. We do hope that our clients appreciate the wide range of the best quality of diamonds available and look forward to a great festive season,” said Aditya & Adarsh Saraf, Franchisee Partners, De Beers Forevermark.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished