De Beers Forevermark launches its first exclusive boutique in Bihar

De Beers Forevermark opened its first exclusive boutique in Patna, the first in the state of Bihar. Situated at City Centre Mall, the new boutique showcases a wide selection of the brand’s iconic jewellery collections including the signature Forevermark Avaanti and Icon collections, Circle of Trust diamond bangles, the Forevermark Tribute stackable ring collection among others.

“It is a proud moment for us to launch our first Boutique in Patna, the capital city of Bihar. Our new store is a true reflection of De Beers Forevermark - the different layers of our heritage within a modern design, it is a celebration of our beautiful diamond jewellery designs. As we begin the festive season it is an auspicious time for us to launch.” States Amit Pratihari, Vice President, De Beers Forevermark.

“We feel extremely honoured and proud to open the first boutique in the state offering exclusive De Beers Forevermark collections. We do hope that our clients appreciate the wide range of the best quality of diamonds available and look forward to a great festive season,” said Aditya & Adarsh Saraf, Franchisee Partners, De Beers Forevermark.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





