‘Copper Mark’ extends to Nickel, Zinc & Molybdenum

Today News

The Copper Mark announced on 24 October 2022 is extending its responsible mining assessment already covering a fifth of global copper production to molybdenum, nickel and zinc with the launch of a pilot program.

The pilot, which runs through July 2023, is the result of a collaboration between the Copper Mark, the International Molybdenum Association (IMOA), the Nickel Institute (NI), and the International Zinc Association (IZA) to promote sustainable and responsible production and sourcing practices.

A full launch is planned for next year and the four organisations are not establishing any new standards. Participation in the pilot is voluntary and is open to any site involved in the extraction, processing, treatment, mixing, recycling, handling, or otherwise manipulating of products containing molybdenum, nickel, or zinc mined ore, metals, chemicals, alloys or other materials, according to The Copper Mark.

The copper industry created Copper Mark in March 2020, which is a voluntary assurance framework to promote responsible and sustainable production practices including environment management, social issues, labour practices and governance.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





