IBJA commits to Declaration of Responsibility & Sustainability Principles

Today News

The Indian gold industry has signed a Declaration of Responsibility and Sustainability Principles, convened by the LBMA and the World Gold Council, which expresses a commitment to operate responsibly and sustainably, based on a clear set of shared goals.

Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association (IBJA), India’s oldest association which is now 103 years old, is one of the signatories to the declaration including LBMA , World Gold Council( WGC), Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA), China Gold Association, Swiss Association of Precious Metals Producers and Traders, London Metal Exchange( LME), Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Indian Gold Policy Centre (IGPC), Indian International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) and World Jewellery Confederation( CIBJO), Artisanal Gold Council (AGC), Responsible Jewellery Council( RJC), and the Watch and Jewellery Initiative 2030.

In all, this group has agreed to ten key sustainability objectives, including commitments to responsible sourcing standards, respect for Human Rights, the advancement of the UN SDGs, and action and disclosures on climate change.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





