Petra Q1 output, revenue dip

Petra Diamonds’ first quarter production for the fiscal year 2023 dropped 13% to 763,220 carats compared to 876,411 carats, a year earlier.

The decline was due to lower grades at Cullinan Mine and Finsch Mine in South Africa.

“We maintain our production guidance for the year, although expect this will be towards the lower end of the range for Cullinan Mine and Finsch,” said company chief executive Richard Duffy.

The company is targeting an output of between 3.3 and 3.6 million carats for the fiscal year 2023.

Its quarterly revenue amounted to $104.3 million compared to $114.9 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021.

It said revenue includes $1.4 million from the company’s 50% share in the profit from the sale of polished stones cut from the 342.92-carat rough white diamond sold into a partnership for $10 million in August 2021.

Meanwhile, Petra recorded a consolidated net debt of $77.6 million from $40.6 million as of 30 June 2022, increasing in line with expectations due to the company’s tender cycle and resultant inventory build during the quarter.



