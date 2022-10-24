Exclusive
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Petra Q1 output, revenue dip
The decline was due to lower grades at Cullinan Mine and Finsch Mine in South Africa.
“We maintain our production guidance for the year, although expect this will be towards the lower end of the range for Cullinan Mine and Finsch,” said company chief executive Richard Duffy.
The company is targeting an output of between 3.3 and 3.6 million carats for the fiscal year 2023.
Its quarterly revenue amounted to $104.3 million compared to $114.9 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021.
It said revenue includes $1.4 million from the company’s 50% share in the profit from the sale of polished stones cut from the 342.92-carat rough white diamond sold into a partnership for $10 million in August 2021.
Meanwhile, Petra recorded a consolidated net debt of $77.6 million from $40.6 million as of 30 June 2022, increasing in line with expectations due to the company’s tender cycle and resultant inventory build during the quarter.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished