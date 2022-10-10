Exclusive
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
SSEF and UNIMEC introduce world’s most precise automated small synthetic diamond screener
Able to screen very large quantities of round colourless polished melee, detecting and extracting synthetics and simulants from among the natural diamonds, the ASDI-500 is the only such system operating today that has the degree of precision to handle stones as small as 500 microns (0.5 mm) in diameter.
When it was introduced eight years ago, the ASDI was the very first device able to automatically screen large batches of colourless diamonds. It was developed to protect the integrity of the Swiss watch and jewellery industry, which as major consumers of melee must be able to ensure that undisclosed synthetics and simulants are not being sold as natural diamonds.
Prior to the release of the ASDI-500, no automatised authentication solution was available for very small melee. The new device is able to analyse round polished diamonds ranging in diameter from 0.50 to 3.80 mm, operating at an unmatched average sorting speed of 700 stones per hour. The machine can detect all colourless synthetic diamonds, both HPHT and CVD grown, and diamond simulants.
The ASDI-500 will be officially unveiled at the GemGenève International Gem and Jewellery Show, November 3-6, 2022, in Geneva.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished