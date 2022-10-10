SSEF and UNIMEC introduce world’s most precise automated small synthetic diamond screener

Today News

The Swiss Gemmological Institute SSEF and UNIMEC SA, a robotics company also headquartered in Switzerland, have announced the release of the ASDI-500, a new version of the Automated Diamond Spectral Inspection device.

Able to screen very large quantities of round colourless polished melee, detecting and extracting synthetics and simulants from among the natural diamonds, the ASDI-500 is the only such system operating today that has the degree of precision to handle stones as small as 500 microns (0.5 mm) in diameter.

When it was introduced eight years ago, the ASDI was the very first device able to automatically screen large batches of colourless diamonds. It was developed to protect the integrity of the Swiss watch and jewellery industry, which as major consumers of melee must be able to ensure that undisclosed synthetics and simulants are not being sold as natural diamonds.

Prior to the release of the ASDI-500, no automatised authentication solution was available for very small melee. The new device is able to analyse round polished diamonds ranging in diameter from 0.50 to 3.80 mm, operating at an unmatched average sorting speed of 700 stones per hour. The machine can detect all colourless synthetic diamonds, both HPHT and CVD grown, and diamond simulants.

The ASDI-500 will be officially unveiled at the GemGenève International Gem and Jewellery Show, November 3-6, 2022, in Geneva.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





