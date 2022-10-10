Exclusive
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
De Beers moves to entice buyers with ‘sweeter terms’ – report
Bloomberg quoted unnamed people familiar with the goings on as saying that De Beers issued a memo to its buyers last Friday that it would increase the size of the buyback process from 10% to 20% for diamonds bigger than 1 carat.
This allows customers to handpick a percentage of the stones in any parcel and sell them back to the diamond group.
The increased buyback is considered De Beers’ way to offer sweeter terms without reducing rough prices, a move that can cause price falls across the wider market.
It also allows buyers to remove stones they think may be unprofitable, which will help prevent too much-unwanted supply entering the market.
De Beers raised prices of rough diamonds throughout much of 2021 as it sought to recover from the first year of the pandemic.
