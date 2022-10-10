De Beers moves to entice buyers with ‘sweeter terms’ – report

De Beers will offer sweeter terms to diamond buyers at its next sale as the market is slowing after a rally that began during the global pandemic, according to media reports.

Bloomberg quoted unnamed people familiar with the goings on as saying that De Beers issued a memo to its buyers last Friday that it would increase the size of the buyback process from 10% to 20% for diamonds bigger than 1 carat.

This allows customers to handpick a percentage of the stones in any parcel and sell them back to the diamond group.

The increased buyback is considered De Beers’ way to offer sweeter terms without reducing rough prices, a move that can cause price falls across the wider market.

It also allows buyers to remove stones they think may be unprofitable, which will help prevent too much-unwanted supply entering the market.

De Beers raised prices of rough diamonds throughout much of 2021 as it sought to recover from the first year of the pandemic.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





