Exclusive
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
Yesterday
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Lucapa to auction seven Lulo diamonds in Angola
The diamonds include a 170-carat fancy-coloured diamond “Lulo Rose”, three +100-carat white Type IIa diamonds and three other special-sized white Type IIa stones.
The international diamond tender will be conducted by the state-owned diamond trading company Sodiam in Luanda.
It will also auction 27 single stones of +10.80ct stones from the CATOCA production and nine single stones of +10.80ct stones from the Luele production.
SODIAM exported around 8,9 million rough carats in 2021 worth $1.62 billion or an average price of $182,16 per carat positioning Angola as the world’s third largest rough diamond producer in value terms.
Lucapa said the tender will conclude on 15 November 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished