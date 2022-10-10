Lucapa to auction seven Lulo diamonds in Angola

Lucapa Diamond will place seven diamonds recovered by its 40%-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) at the Lulo Mine in Angola.

The diamonds include a 170-carat fancy-coloured diamond “Lulo Rose”, three +100-carat white Type IIa diamonds and three other special-sized white Type IIa stones.

The international diamond tender will be conducted by the state-owned diamond trading company Sodiam in Luanda.

It will also auction 27 single stones of +10.80ct stones from the CATOCA production and nine single stones of +10.80ct stones from the Luele production.

SODIAM exported around 8,9 million rough carats in 2021 worth $1.62 billion or an average price of $182,16 per carat positioning Angola as the world’s third largest rough diamond producer in value terms.

Lucapa said the tender will conclude on 15 November 2022.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





