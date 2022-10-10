Mountain Province Diamonds announces planned notes refinancing

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. today announces that it has set a date for a special meeting of shareholders of December 1, 2022.

The record date for shareholders entitled to receive notice and vote at the meeting has been set as October 28, 2022.

The company continues to engage with certain major existing bondholders on the potential issuance of a debt instrument to refinance the company's outstanding senior secured second lien notes.

These existing bondholders include an entity ultimately beneficially owned by the company's largest beneficial shareholder, Mr. Dermot Desmond. The Company will seek disinterested shareholder approval of the proposed transaction at the meeting.

Any such transaction will also be subject to regulatory approval.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





