Exclusive
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
Today
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
ALROSA takes part in Minex Russia
ALROSA representatives made presentations at sessions devoted to topical issues for the industry - digital transformation, automation, dispatching and remote control, the problem of resource support for the industry development, technologies and methods of exploration, personnel issues.
ALROSA's chief geologist Konstantin Garanin spoke about the strategy for the Russian diamond resource portfolio in terms of investment attractiveness of territories. Speaking about the most promising Russian regions for kimberlites, where ALROSA has been carrying out exploration work in the past two decades, he noted the need to enter new territories both in the north of Yakutia and in the north-west of the Russian Federation, and in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Irkutsk Region. Among the main challenges facing the industry, he named the insufficient level of promising territories studying by regional authorities, which can be managed through advanced exploration with the state funding and the combined efforts of the state and private companies.
Evgeniy Goncharov, ALROSA’s Division Head of Expertise and Methodology of the Mineral Resource Base, in turn, spoke about the use of geophysical technologies in diamond exploration and the request for breakthrough innovations in this area.
In the forum part dedicated to automation and digitalization of production, Artem Polyvyanny, Head of the corresponding ALROSA’s department, presented interim results and plans for the company's further production digitalization strategy. Stanislav Gushchin, Head of the Production Process Control Center, in turn, spoke about the transformation of the company's dispatch services and the benefits of creating Operations Control Centers, which have shown high efficiency in open pit mining and are now being replicated in underground mines.
As part of the MMC Human Resources conference, Vladimir Volodin from the Strategic Human Resources Management Department spoke about the Electronic Passport application developed for ALROSA employees. And Aigul Dobranevskaya, who reached the final of the Talented Woman in the Mining Industry competition held by the Women in Mining Russia association this year, presented her experience in implementing digital products in the drilling and blasting at the Udachny underground mine.
The winners of the IV International Festival of Short Documentary Films about the Mining Industry “MineMovie-2022”, organized by the Mining Forum MINEX and the First Geological Channel, were also announced at the forum. Films by ALROSA and the Almazny Krai media company reached the final in seven out of 10 nominations, taking two first, four second and one third places. In the Best Commercial nomination, the first place was taken by "The Way of the Diamond", the broadcast of which at the ALROSA booth became a real decoration of the mining exhibition.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished