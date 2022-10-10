ALROSA takes part in Minex Russia

In October, ALROSA took part in the “Minex Russia 2022” mining forum and exhibition, one of the oldest and largest events in the mining industry in Russia and the CIS. This year, three dozen sessions were held during the forum, which were attended by almost 800 delegates, and the number of visitors to the exhibition approached 3,000.

ALROSA representatives made presentations at sessions devoted to topical issues for the industry - digital transformation, automation, dispatching and remote control, the problem of resource support for the industry development, technologies and methods of exploration, personnel issues.

ALROSA's chief geologist Konstantin Garanin spoke about the strategy for the Russian diamond resource portfolio in terms of investment attractiveness of territories. Speaking about the most promising Russian regions for kimberlites, where ALROSA has been carrying out exploration work in the past two decades, he noted the need to enter new territories both in the north of Yakutia and in the north-west of the Russian Federation, and in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Irkutsk Region. Among the main challenges facing the industry, he named the insufficient level of promising territories studying by regional authorities, which can be managed through advanced exploration with the state funding and the combined efforts of the state and private companies.

Evgeniy Goncharov, ALROSA’s Division Head of Expertise and Methodology of the Mineral Resource Base, in turn, spoke about the use of geophysical technologies in diamond exploration and the request for breakthrough innovations in this area.

In the forum part dedicated to automation and digitalization of production, Artem Polyvyanny, Head of the corresponding ALROSA’s department, presented interim results and plans for the company's further production digitalization strategy. Stanislav Gushchin, Head of the Production Process Control Center, in turn, spoke about the transformation of the company's dispatch services and the benefits of creating Operations Control Centers, which have shown high efficiency in open pit mining and are now being replicated in underground mines.

As part of the MMC Human Resources conference, Vladimir Volodin from the Strategic Human Resources Management Department spoke about the Electronic Passport application developed for ALROSA employees. And Aigul Dobranevskaya, who reached the final of the Talented Woman in the Mining Industry competition held by the Women in Mining Russia association this year, presented her experience in implementing digital products in the drilling and blasting at the Udachny underground mine.

The winners of the IV International Festival of Short Documentary Films about the Mining Industry “MineMovie-2022”, organized by the Mining Forum MINEX and the First Geological Channel, were also announced at the forum. Films by ALROSA and the Almazny Krai media company reached the final in seven out of 10 nominations, taking two first, four second and one third places. In the Best Commercial nomination, the first place was taken by "The Way of the Diamond", the broadcast of which at the ALROSA booth became a real decoration of the mining exhibition.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





