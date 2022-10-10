Exclusive
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
Today
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Orion Minerals secures funds for early mining works at SA copper-zinc project
“The combined pre-development funding being provided by the IDC and our other strategic funding partner, Triple Flag, now totals over ZAR350 million (about A$32 million),” said company chief executive officer Errol Smart.
“This will allow dewatering to commence at 500 cubic metres per hour from the Prieska underground mine workings.”
He said it will also provide funding for the company to carry out demonstration trial mining on the more than 105 crown pillars and selected remnant pillars available above the current water level.
Smart said the trial mining phase and revised bankable feasibility study are expected to be completed in mid-2023, allowing project financing to proceed to supplement the $80 million Triple Flag stream financing secured last May.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished