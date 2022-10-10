Exclusive
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Botswana Diamonds receives prospecting licence over Reivilo kimberlite cluster
This follows a data licence agreement that the diamond exploration company entered into with Petra Diamonds, the previous holder of the Reivilo licence, to have access to the full library of data.
“Once Petra gave up the Reivilo ground as part of their restructuring we applied,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.
“Having won the licence, we then negotiated with Petra to obtain their exploration data… Having access to this information will save Botswana Diamonds time and money. The Reivilo cluster of kimberlites is a priority target for Botswana Diamonds.”
The data licence agreement grants Petra Diamonds a 3% royalty on any production revenue generated from the Reivilo prospecting licence in return for access to all of the latter’s data accumulated during their work on the licence.
Botswana Diamonds will review this data before finalising its exploration programme.
Previous exploration work conducted by Petra delineated a cluster of three kimberlite pipes, with sizes of 3.1 hectares, 1.7 hectares and 0.9 hectares all within a 250-metre radius, it said.
Samples of the drilling core produced G10 and Eclogitic Garnets which are the optimal indicators for diamondiferous kimberlites.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished