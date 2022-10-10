Botswana Diamonds receives prospecting licence over Reivilo kimberlite cluster

Today News

Botswana Diamonds has been awarded a prospecting licence over the Reivilo kimberlite cluster, in the Barkley West area of South Africa.

This follows a data licence agreement that the diamond exploration company entered into with Petra Diamonds, the previous holder of the Reivilo licence, to have access to the full library of data.

“Once Petra gave up the Reivilo ground as part of their restructuring we applied,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.

“Having won the licence, we then negotiated with Petra to obtain their exploration data… Having access to this information will save Botswana Diamonds time and money. The Reivilo cluster of kimberlites is a priority target for Botswana Diamonds.”

The data licence agreement grants Petra Diamonds a 3% royalty on any production revenue generated from the Reivilo prospecting licence in return for access to all of the latter’s data accumulated during their work on the licence.

Botswana Diamonds will review this data before finalising its exploration programme.

Previous exploration work conducted by Petra delineated a cluster of three kimberlite pipes, with sizes of 3.1 hectares, 1.7 hectares and 0.9 hectares all within a 250-metre radius, it said.

Samples of the drilling core produced G10 and Eclogitic Garnets which are the optimal indicators for diamondiferous kimberlites.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





