The Belgian diamond lobby blocked the EU ban on the import of diamonds from Russia

Belgium under pressure from the Antwerp diamond lobby blocked the proposal of Ireland, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to introduce a ban on the import of diamonds from Russia by the European Union, lexpress.fr writes.

If the sanctions measure were approved, the Belgian diamond industry, which employs about 30,000 people and accounts for 5% of the exports of this Western European country, would be under attack.

According to the Antwerp World Diamond Center, as a result of the embargo on Russian stones, this largest diamond trading center would lose 30% of its turnover. It would also benefit competing countries that do not apply sanctions against Russia.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said earlier that restrictions on Russian diamonds represent a "great loss" for the kingdom.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





