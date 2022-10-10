Gemfields halts Montepuez operations after attack at nearby ruby mine

Today News

Gemfields has halted operations after an attack attributed to insurgent activity at the neighbouring ruby mine belonging to Gemrock, which lies about 12km south-east of the operations of Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada (“MRM”), in which Gemfields holds a 75% interest.

Details of the attack are being verified, it said.

The gemstone miner had increased vigilance regarding the Cabo Delgado insurgency.

“Security personnel and Mozambique police force remain on site and Mozambique military are arriving on site,” said Gemfields.

“Gemfields and MRM hold the health and safety of their employees and contractors as their highest priority and remain in regular contact with government authorities.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





