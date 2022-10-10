SODIAM to hold rough diamond tender in Luanda

Today News

The Angolan national state-owned diamond trading company, SODIAM will hold a rough diamond tender in Luanda, Angola between 24 October and 14 November 2022.

It said the sale is exclusively targeting SODIAM-registered customers that have proven expertise in large stones.

At least 43 single stones would be placed under the hammer and these include seven exceptional +10.80ct single stones from the Lulo production, 27 single stones of +10.80ct stones from the CATOCA production and nine single stones of +10.80ct stones from the Luele production.

SODIAM exported around 8,9 million rough carats in 2021 worth $1.62 billion or an average price of $182,16 per carat positioning Angola as the world’s third largest rough diamond producer in value terms.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





