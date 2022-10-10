Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
CTF reports retail sales up 26% in Q2 of its fiscal year
According to the company, retail sales were up 26 per cent during the three months ended September 30, 2022. This is attributed to mainland China, which accounts for 90.7 per cent of the group’s retail business, registered a 27.8 per cent increase in business, while retail sales in Hong Kong, Macau and other markets rose 11 per cent.
As per the group, the second-quarter same-store sales in China and Hong Kong and Macau revealed a notable improvement from the previous quarter. Chow Tai Fook also cited a more stable local consumer demand in Hong Kong.
In China, while gold jewellery and other products were up 9.4 per cent, sales of gem-set, platinum and K-gold jewellery dipped 10.5 per cent. And, while sales of gem-set, platinum and K-gold jewellery rose 5.6 per cent in Hong Kong, Macau and other markets, their sales of gold jewellery and other products grew 10.5 per cent.
As of end-September 2022, the group has 6,679 Chow Tai Fook points of sale (POS) and 269 POS for other brands.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished