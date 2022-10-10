CTF reports retail sales up 26% in Q2 of its fiscal year

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CTF) reported stronger overall sales in the second quarter of its fiscal year, on the back of a more stable consumer market.

According to the company, retail sales were up 26 per cent during the three months ended September 30, 2022. This is attributed to mainland China, which accounts for 90.7 per cent of the group’s retail business, registered a 27.8 per cent increase in business, while retail sales in Hong Kong, Macau and other markets rose 11 per cent.

As per the group, the second-quarter same-store sales in China and Hong Kong and Macau revealed a notable improvement from the previous quarter. Chow Tai Fook also cited a more stable local consumer demand in Hong Kong.

In China, while gold jewellery and other products were up 9.4 per cent, sales of gem-set, platinum and K-gold jewellery dipped 10.5 per cent. And, while sales of gem-set, platinum and K-gold jewellery rose 5.6 per cent in Hong Kong, Macau and other markets, their sales of gold jewellery and other products grew 10.5 per cent.

As of end-September 2022, the group has 6,679 Chow Tai Fook points of sale (POS) and 269 POS for other brands.



