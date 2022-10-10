Diamcor to auction over 5500ct from SA project

Today News

Diamcor Mining has delivered 5,593 carats of rough diamonds for the company’s first tender and sale of the current quarter ending December 31, 2022.

The diamonds were recovered from the processing of quarry material at its Krone-Endora at Venetia project in South Africa.

It said the diamonds to be sold include several individual gem-quality stones in the specials category, with the largest being 43.55 carats in size.

“This initial delivery of rough diamonds for the current quarter continues to demonstrate our Company’s ability to successfully adjust and refine operations as required to achieve sustained operational growth,” said company chief executive Dean Taylor.

Despite being the first of two planned tenders and sales in the quarter, the total rough diamonds delivered to date represent an increase of 148% over the total carats sold in the previous quarter.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





