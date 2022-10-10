DRDGold marginally increases quarterly output

Today News

DRDGold’s production increased by 1% to 1,453kg in the quarter ended 30 September 2022 mainly due to a marginal increase in tonnage throughput despite yield being 0.001g/t lower at 0.203g/t.

However, it said gold sold decreased by 4kg to 1,442kg during the period under review.

Therefore, the company’s cash operating costs per kilogramme of gold sold increased marginally from the previous quarter to R658,530/kg.

The cash operating costs per tonne of material remained stable from the previous quarter at R133/t.

All-in sustaining costs per kilogramme and all-in costs per kilogramme were R755,201/kg and R796,255/kg, respectively, decreasing quarter on quarter mainly due to a decrease in sustaining capital expenditure in comparison to the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, DRDGold said adjusted EBITDA decreased by 19% from the previous quarter to R386.4 million primarily due to an insurance claim of R84.7 million recognised in the previous quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased by R280.5 million to R2,2 billion as of 30 September 2022 compared to R2,5 billion as of 30 June 2022.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





