Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Surat’s diamond manufacturing units to cut working days, extend Diwali holidays
Diamond shipments have taken a hit as consumers in the US are cutting down on discretionary purchases amid recession worries. So, the exporters have given more off days to workers rather than cut their jobs.
"Diwali holidays have been extended so that the workers do not lose jobs," said Bhavesh Tank, vice-president of the Diamond Workers' Union, Gujarat, adding: "We are not paid during holidays. We get paid against the days we work."
At the diamond cutting units in Surat, Diwali holidays will begin on October 21 and continue till November 15. The workers usually get 15 days.
"The US market is very slow, and the offtake has come down," said Vijaykumar Mangukiya, a diamond exporter and chairman of the Gujarat region of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council. “Demand is weak also in China, the second biggest market for India's diamond exporters, while the Russia-Ukraine war has hurt exports to the European region. That is why the units have extended the Diwali holiday this year,"he added.
The 4,000 diamond units in Surat employ around 8,00,000 people.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished