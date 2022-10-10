Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Gold industry commits to ‘Declaration of Responsibility and Sustainability Principles’
The Signatories to the Declaration are LBMA, World Gold Council (WGC), Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA), China Gold Association, Swiss Association of Precious Metals Producers and Traders, London Metal Exchange (LME), Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Indian Gold Policy Centre (IGPC), Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association (IBJA), Indian International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) and World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO), Artisanal Gold Council (AGC), Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), and the Watch and Jewellery Initiative 2030.
The Signatories have agreed to closer collaboration and reporting on progress in the implementation of these Principles. They will also be able to demonstrate their commitment through adherence to initiatives that are designed for specific activities within the supply chain, such as the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles and the LBMA’s Responsible Gold Guidance.
Building on the Declaration, gold industry players will continue to work with governments, international organisations, other private sector actors, and civil society to define and support robust standards of integrity and governance.
Ruth Crowell, Chief Executive Officer, at the LBMA, said: “The gold supply chain is complex and global, and industry participants are on different stages of their sustainability journey. I am pleased that we have been able to define a shared pathway to progress and unite our industry around these Principles. By coming together in this way, we can demonstrate our collective commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices.”
David Tait, Chief Executive Officer at the World Gold Council, said: “It is very pleasing to see the gold industry co-operate in this way, from mine to market, to commit to these Principles of Responsibility and Sustainability. The gold industry has made great progress in recent years in ensuring gold is responsibly produced, but there is still plenty work to be done to ensure we work together to identify solutions and maximise our beneficial impacts. I believe this is just the starting point, as we move to improve collaboration across the supply chain for the benefit of all stakeholders, end-users and the future of the gold industry.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished