Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Rio Tinto releases unaudited Q3 2022 production results
Rio Tinto’s increase in the mined copper production against the Q3 2021 is attributed to the higher grades and recoveries at Kennecott, partly offset by lower grades and recoveries at Oyu Tolgoi as a result of planned mine sequencing.
Rio Tinto’s refined copper production guidance has been reduced to 190 to 220 thousand tonnes as against the previous 230 to 290 thousand tonnes, given further downside risk associated with Kennecott’s smelter and refinery performance, until the company undertakes the largest rebuild in nine years which is planned for the second quarter of 2023.
On 27 September, Rio Tinto’s approved $55 million in development capital to start underground mining and expand production at Kennecott. This will initially focus on the Lower Commercial Skarn area, which will deliver a total of around 30 thousand tonnes of additional copper through the period to 2027 alongside open-cut operations. The first ore is expected to be produced in early 2023, with full production in the second half of the year.
Rio Tinto entered into a binding agreement in September to acquire all of the remaining shares of Turquoise Hill Resources that Rio Tinto does not currently own, subject to shareholder approval. The transaction delivers significant value to Turquoise Hill minority shareholders with the certainty of an all-cash offer of C$43 per share with a total cash consideration of $3.3 billion and provides greater certainty of funding for the long-term success of the Oyu Tolgoi project. Rio Tinto also completed the sale of royalty on an area including the Cortez mine operational area and the Fourmile development project in Nevada to RG Royalties LLC, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Gold Inc., for $525 million in cash on 2 August 2022.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: “Delivering the full potential of our assets remains a priority: production improved versus the prior quarter across most of our sites, particularly where we have implemented the Rio Tinto Safe Production System (RTSPS). We progressed our excel in development objective, commissioning some major projects and advancing the next tranche of Pilbara mines, agreeing to enter a joint venture with Baowu to develop the Western Range and modernising the joint venture covering the Rhodes Ridge project in the East Pilbara, unlocking a pathway to develop this significant, high-quality resource. We also approved growth capital for underground mining at Kennecott, early works funding at Rincon Lithium and continue to progress Oyu Tolgoi. Our proposal to take Turquoise Hill Resources private has the unanimous support of the Turquoise Hill Board who have recommended shareholders vote in favour of the transaction.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished