Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Zambia moves to curb speculative buying of mining licenses
"Every miner will be restricted to five licences and those that need more will have to justify it," Zambia's mines minister Paul Kabuswe was quoted as saying by Reuters.
"We have had a lot of licences being used for speculative purposes and we want to curtail that."
He advised companies holding more than five licenses to contact the ministry.
The mines ministry suspended the issuance of mining licences last February and commissioned an audit following public complaints about a lack of transparency.
The audit showed that some companies owned up to 50 licences, while others were not registered with Zambia's patents and companies registration agency and may not be paying tax.
Kabuswe said illegal miners would be given 90 days of amnesty to register with the ministry of mines.
Zambia is Africa's second-largest copper producer.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished