Sales of Tata Group company Titan grows 18% in September quarter

Tata group firm Titan on October 13 announced that its overall sales grew 18 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter, according to a Times of India report. The company, which operates in the segments as Jewellery, Watches & Wearables, and EyeCare has witnessed ‘healthy double-digit growth across most businesses’, according to a quarterly update.

"The company witnessed healthy double-digit growth across most businesses with overall sales growing 18 per cent YoY," Titan said. About the outlook for the festive season, the company said it continues to be "optimistic and is visible in positive consumer sentiment" across categories

During the September quarter, Titan's jewellery division, which contributes around 85 per cent of its revenue, grew "18 per cent YoY on a high base of Q2FY22 that had elements of pent-up demand and spillover purchases of a Covid disrupted Q1 FY22". The product-mix in the jewellery division improved compared to last year but continued to be below pre-pandemic levels. According to Titan, ‘Walk-ins grew in low double digits YoY with steady buyer conversions.’



