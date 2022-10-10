Russia's Gokhran nets over $190 000 from polished diamond auction

The Gokhran of Russia held an open auction for the sale of polished diamonds from the State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones of the Russian Federation on the domestic market.

Diamond auction No. 1, which took place on October 11, 2022, put up for sale polished diamonds with a total weight of 500.00 carats worth $183,413.05.

The auction made it possible for Gokhran to net $192,594.49 selling 448.23 carats of polished goods.



