Phillips announces highlights from The New York Watch Auction: SEVEN

On 10-11 December, Phillips will host The New York Watch Auction: SEVEN.

Comprised of 180 lots, the sale will present an array of iconic and important timepieces from leading brands and independent makers alike.

Amongst the exceptional lots leading the sale will be a Cartier London Crash, being sold directly from the family of its original owner, alongside an early and exceedingly rare F.P. Journe Tourbillon Souverain in Platinum with Salmon Dial.

The auction will also present a special chapter of 10 lots dedicated to Grand Seiko, with a unique Kodo Constant-Force Tourbillon leading the collection.

Prior to the sale in December, highlights will tour to Singapore, London, Los Angeles, Geneva, and Hong Kong.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





