Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Storm Mountain recovers, sell 47.8 ct pink diamond at Lesotho mine
It said in a statement that the stone was the largest pink diamond recovered at the mine to date.
The diamond was named the Pink Eternity.
“In a short space of time, the Kao Mine in Lesotho has become a primary producer of exceptional pink diamonds,” said the company.
“Over the last couple of years, some remarkable stones have been recovered, including the Pink Storm, the Purple Princess, the Rose of Kao and the Pink Palesa.”
Storm was quoted by Mining Weekly as saying that the Pink Eternity was recovered earlier this year and sold last month for an undisclosed amount.
The Kao mine is the fourth largest kimberlite pipe in Southern Africa – and the largest kimberlite pipe in Lesotho –with an indicated and inferred resource base of 12.7-million carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished