Storm Mountain recovers, sell 47.8 ct pink diamond at Lesotho mine

Storm Mountain Diamonds has recovered and sold a 47.8-carat exceptional pink diamond at its Kao diamond mine, in Lesotho.

It said in a statement that the stone was the largest pink diamond recovered at the mine to date.

The diamond was named the Pink Eternity.

“In a short space of time, the Kao Mine in Lesotho has become a primary producer of exceptional pink diamonds,” said the company.

“Over the last couple of years, some remarkable stones have been recovered, including the Pink Storm, the Purple Princess, the Rose of Kao and the Pink Palesa.”

Storm was quoted by Mining Weekly as saying that the Pink Eternity was recovered earlier this year and sold last month for an undisclosed amount.

The Kao mine is the fourth largest kimberlite pipe in Southern Africa – and the largest kimberlite pipe in Lesotho –with an indicated and inferred resource base of 12.7-million carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





