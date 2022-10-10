De Beers to auction eight rare fancy blue diamonds worth over $70mln

Image credit: De Beers

De Beers is set to auction a superlative group of eight rare Fancy blue across its Magnificent Jewels auctions in New York, Geneva, and Hong Kong.The selling of the stones, collectively known as The De Beers Exceptional Blue Collection, will take place before the end of the year and throughout the Spring of 2023.The diamonds come to the market with a combined total value of more than $70 million.Of the eight blue diamonds, four were graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) as Fancy Vivid, the highest colour grading for coloured diamonds; and the De Beers Exceptional 3.24 carat diamond also boasts exceptional clarity, having been declared Internally Flawless by the GIA.“The magnificent De Beers Exceptional Blue Collection stands as testament to De Beers’ unique ability to source the rarest diamonds in the world, and the patience and foresight required to assemble a collection that transcends rarity and can only be called remarkable,” said the outgoing group chief executive Bruce Cleaver.The planned auction of the eight stones comes nearly six months after the sale of the De Beers Cullinan Blue, a 15.10 carat step-cut Fancy Vivid Blue diamond for $57.5 million.