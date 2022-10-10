Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
India’s c&p diamond export grows 11.97% in September 2022, and rough import dips 7.06%
The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 115.97 mn in September 2022 show a decline of 11.45% as compared to $ 130.97 mn imported in September 2021.
The gross import of rough diamonds in September registered $1556.05 mn, showing a decline of 7.06% as against $1674.31mn recorded in September 2021.
The overall gross Exports of Cut & Polished diamonds for April-September 2022 at $ 12215.46 mn shows a decline of 1.27% as compared to $ 12372.82 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 732.81 mn for April-September is showing a growth of 1.34% as compared to $ 723.09 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in DTA at $ 249.98 mn is showing a growth of 57.19% in April -September as compared to $ 159.03 mn for April -September 2021.
The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 482.83 mn showed a decline of -13.55% as compared to $ 558.54 for the same period of April -September 2021.
Gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 9421.50 mn in April - September 2022 show a growth of 3.48% compared with the imports at $ 9104.19 mn for the same period of the previous year.
Exports of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds show a provisional gross export for the period April - September 2022 at $ 943.63 mn, indicating a growth of 60.55% over the comparative figure of $ 587.76 mn for April-September 2021.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished