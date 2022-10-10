India’s c&p diamond export grows 11.97% in September 2022, and rough import dips 7.06%

Today News

India’s overall gross export of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 2134.91 mn in September 2022 is showing a growth of 11.97% as compared to $ 1906.72 mn for September 2021, according to data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 115.97 mn in September 2022 show a decline of 11.45% as compared to $ 130.97 mn imported in September 2021.

The gross import of rough diamonds in September registered $1556.05 mn, showing a decline of 7.06% as against $1674.31mn recorded in September 2021.

The overall gross Exports of Cut & Polished diamonds for April-September 2022 at $ 12215.46 mn shows a decline of 1.27% as compared to $ 12372.82 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 732.81 mn for April-September is showing a growth of 1.34% as compared to $ 723.09 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in DTA at $ 249.98 mn is showing a growth of 57.19% in April -September as compared to $ 159.03 mn for April -September 2021.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 482.83 mn showed a decline of -13.55% as compared to $ 558.54 for the same period of April -September 2021.

Gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 9421.50 mn in April - September 2022 show a growth of 3.48% compared with the imports at $ 9104.19 mn for the same period of the previous year.

Exports of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds show a provisional gross export for the period April - September 2022 at $ 943.63 mn, indicating a growth of 60.55% over the comparative figure of $ 587.76 mn for April-September 2021.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





