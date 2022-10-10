Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
DiaMondaine Diamantaires Club mulls diamond investors' trip to Angola
Club founder Agnes Abdulahu told Rough&Polished that this is the first time they are organising the diamond investors trip to Angola, which is one of the leading diamond producers in Africa.
She said DDC will also convene a Diamond Networking Trip Dubai, in March 2023.
The inaugural Diamond Networking Trip Dubai will take place early next month.
At least ten participants from different African countries, including miners and jewellery designers, are expected to attend the event.
“DDC believes that cross-industry networking such as trips, workshops, and training can help us to understand the entire scope of the diamond World,” she said.
Meanwhile, Abdulahu said an unnamed company from Botswana will assist artisanal miners to network and create visible space in the international diamond scene in future.
DDC seeks to increase awareness and connectivity amongst companies across the diamond pipeline.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished