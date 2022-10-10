DiaMondaine Diamantaires Club mulls diamond investors' trip to Angola

The DiaMondaine Diamantaires Club (DDC) is planning to convene a Diamond Investors Trip to Angola in May 2023.

Club founder Agnes Abdulahu told Rough&Polished that this is the first time they are organising the diamond investors trip to Angola, which is one of the leading diamond producers in Africa.

She said DDC will also convene a Diamond Networking Trip Dubai, in March 2023.

The inaugural Diamond Networking Trip Dubai will take place early next month.

At least ten participants from different African countries, including miners and jewellery designers, are expected to attend the event.

“DDC believes that cross-industry networking such as trips, workshops, and training can help us to understand the entire scope of the diamond World,” she said.

Meanwhile, Abdulahu said an unnamed company from Botswana will assist artisanal miners to network and create visible space in the international diamond scene in future.

DDC seeks to increase awareness and connectivity amongst companies across the diamond pipeline.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





