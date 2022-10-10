Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
MMG cries foul as armed forces garrison DRC mining lease
The company said it had registered interest in the lease.
MMG’s employees and contractors were evacuated from the site on 23 September 2022 but returned five days later with the support of local authorities.
The armed forces remain at the site as MMG’s employees continue with their work.
The company said its personnel conducting works at the Sokoroshe II lease were also last July removed by armed forces who claimed Gécamines had signed two research contracts for the area with third parties.
The company continues to be denied access to the Sokoroshe II lease.
MMG said it recently became aware that the third party had commenced pre-stripping works at the site, which contravenes DRC law.
It holds existing mining lease agreements with Gécamines, for both Sokoroshe II and Nambulwa, registered with the official mining registry.
The company said it continues to make formal requests to both Gécamines and the DRC Ministry of Mines for the former to withdraw the new agreements with third parties.
It also wants the armed forces and third parties to be removed from the sites.
Gécamines has purported to suspend or allege the breach of, agreements held by MMG on the Sokoroshe II, Nambulwa and Mwepu sites.
“[We] will take all necessary steps to defend [our] legal rights against these actions by Gécamines and intends to commence international arbitration in the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris and Geneva,” said MMG.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished