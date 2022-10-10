MMG cries foul as armed forces garrison DRC mining lease

Armed forces recently occupied MMG’s Nambulwa mining lease in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), claiming that the government-owned mining company Gécamines had signed a research contract for the area with a third party.

The company said it had registered interest in the lease.

MMG’s employees and contractors were evacuated from the site on 23 September 2022 but returned five days later with the support of local authorities.

The armed forces remain at the site as MMG’s employees continue with their work.

The company said its personnel conducting works at the Sokoroshe II lease were also last July removed by armed forces who claimed Gécamines had signed two research contracts for the area with third parties.

The company continues to be denied access to the Sokoroshe II lease.

MMG said it recently became aware that the third party had commenced pre-stripping works at the site, which contravenes DRC law.

It holds existing mining lease agreements with Gécamines, for both Sokoroshe II and Nambulwa, registered with the official mining registry.

The company said it continues to make formal requests to both Gécamines and the DRC Ministry of Mines for the former to withdraw the new agreements with third parties.

It also wants the armed forces and third parties to be removed from the sites.

Gécamines has purported to suspend or allege the breach of, agreements held by MMG on the Sokoroshe II, Nambulwa and Mwepu sites.

“[We] will take all necessary steps to defend [our] legal rights against these actions by Gécamines and intends to commence international arbitration in the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris and Geneva,” said MMG.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





